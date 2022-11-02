William Gary Rabon 1939-2022 William "Bill" Gary Rabon passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022, in Cheyenne. Bill was born on December 9, 1939, in Columbia, South Carolina. In high school he met the love of his life, Melba Wadean Busby. Bill and Melba were married for 63 years. Bill joined the Air Force and served for 23 years. He was stationed in Florida, Louisiana, Germany, California, Missouri, and served in Viet Nam. He retired in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Upon his retirement, Bill began working for Consolidated Freightways. He retired from Consolidated and began driving a school bus for Laramie County School District #1 before permanently retiring. Bill kept busy by being a Korean Shriner and a Shriner Clown. Bill is survived by his wife Melba; son Wayne (Rebecca) Rabon; daughter Debora Stundon; grandsons Christopher (Janell) Etzel, Michael Rabon, Daniel (Jennifer) Streetman; granddaughter Elizabeth Rabon; great grandchildren Hannah and Christian Etzel, Ashlyn Streetman; and sister Carolyn (Buddy) Gault of South Carolina. Services will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10:00 am at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Pastor Don Kramer of Salt Life Church will officiate. Military honors will be held at the end of the service with interment to follow at Cheyenne National Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of William Rabon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.