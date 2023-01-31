Dixie Lee Rabou 1942-2023 Dixie Lee Rabou, 80, of Laramie, Wyoming, formerly of Albin, Wyoming, passed away suddenly on January 21, 2023 at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado. Dixie was born March 2, 1942 in Falls City, Nebraska to Avery & Betty (King) Chesnut. She married Kenneth Sherwin in 1962 and they had three children, Candace, Kathleen and Daniel. The couple later divorced and in October 1985, Dixie married the love of her life and very longtime friend, Bill Rabou of Albin. They spent the next 35 years loving life on the Rabou Family Ranch. She would soon become not only a great addition to that family, but she served as the ranch bookkeeper because of her banking background, a task she was still doing until the day before she passed. She adored her time in the office. In 2020, her sisters and their husbands moved Bill and Dixie to Laramie to be closer to family and medical care. Dixie is survived by her loving husband, Bill of Laramie; daughter, Candy Sherwin and son, Dan Sherwin, both of Boise, ID; step-daughter, Stacy (Andy) Malm of LaGrange, WY; grandchildren, Keighley Sherwin, Katelin (Avery) Jamerman, Karrisa Malm and Kaden Malm; and great-grandson, Carson Jamerman. She is preceded in death by grandparents; parents; daughter, Kathy; and brother, Jim Chesnut. A celebration of life will be held June 24, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Albin Community Center. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
