William R Rabou 1942-2023 William R. Rabou, of Albin, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2023. William had a deep connection to his hometown and the family ranch that had been passed down through generations. William was in FFA in high school and had the opportunity to judge livestock at the National Western FFA Livestock Judging Contest in 1958. The team won champion honors. He was also involved in numerous other activities in High school before his graduation in 1960. William attended UW for two years and was a member of the Wyoming ANG for several years. William returned to Albin as a fourth-generation resident on the family ranch, and continued ranching for the rest of his life. In 1968, he married Sharon Sandridge of Kimball, NE, and together they welcomed their daughter Stacy Malm into the world. In 1985 he married Dixie (Chesnut) Sherwin of Laramie, WY. Dixie brought three children into their lives: Candy, Kathy, and Dan. William is preceded in death by his parents, his Wife Dixie, and other family members whom he loved dearly. William is survived by his daughter Stacy (Andy) Malm and his sister Margaret (Carlee) Sheridan, as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren whom William loved dearly. A Celebration of life will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Albin Community Center. Burial will follow at the Albin Cemetery. The family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to either the Albin Community Center or the Albin Community Care Fund.
