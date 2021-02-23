Ben Royce Radford 1955-2021 Ben Royce Radford, caring Husband, Brother, Father and Grandfather passed away at the age of 65 on Feb 20th surrounded by loved ones. Ben was born on April 20, 1955 in Laramie, WY to Mary Alice (Moore) and John Royce Radford. Ben attended school in Cheyenne, WY and worked as a painter, carpenter and wall paper hanger. He married Toeniya Piele on April 1, 1983 in Casper, WY. Eventually, they moved to the greater Seattle area where Ben was a Service Manager for Aurora Suzuki for many years. Ben's hobbies were dirt biking, riding wheelies, camping, playing pool and shooting. Ben brought out the best in all who were fortunate enough to know him. Forever kind, always forgiving and understanding, Ben personified kindness unconditionality, and a life of gratitude. Ben is preceded in death by his parents. Ben is survived by his wife Toeniya, daughter Shilo Radford, 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, brothers Larry (Lesa) Radford and John (Michelle) Radford. A charity pool tournament and celebration of life will be held in Ben's honor on Sunday, February 28th at Peppermill Bar at 11 am with proceeds going to Davis Hospice Center.
