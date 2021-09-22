Sandra Ann Rageth 1961-2021 Sandra "Sandie" Ann Rageth, 60, of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming passed away on September 21, 2021 of a brief illness which led to an untimely passing. The love of her life was at her side. Sandie was born on May 13, 1961 to John and Genevieve (Romaniak) Castagna in Newark, New Jersey. In 1979, Sandie graduated from Kimball High School and later attended Laramie County Community College. Sandie married the love of her life, Kenneth (Kenny) Rageth, on April 26, 1997 in Bushnell, Nebraska. Sandie was a homemaker for many years and most recently was employed with Chartwell's working in Carpenter Elementary School. Sandie's greatest joy in life was being a wife, mother and grandmother to her dearest grandsons John DeLeon and Atticus Graham. Sandie is survived by her husband of 24 years, Kenny; son, Virgil Staab of Kimball, NE; daughter, Natasha Staab (fiancé Syle Graham) of Laramie, WY; daughter, Ashley (Chris) Graham of Great Falls, MT; son, Austin Rageth of Casper, WY; brother, John Castagna III of Cheyenne, WY; father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Lois Rageth of Pine Bluffs, WY; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard. A visitation will be held at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home Saturday, September 25th, at 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home Monday, September 27th, at 2:00p.m. Reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center.
