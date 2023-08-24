.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
1947-2023 Carol L Rairigh, 75, of Cheyenne died August 16. Carol passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Per Carol's request there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
