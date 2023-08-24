Carol L Rairigh

 

1947-2023 Carol L Rairigh, 75, of Cheyenne died August 16. Carol passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Per Carol's request there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Rairigh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

