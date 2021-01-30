Mary C. Ramirez

 

Mary C. (Martinez) Ramirez 1930-2021 Mary C. Martinez, 91, was born January 3, 1930 in Wagon Mound, New Mexico. She passed away in her home surrounded by family on Jan. 22, 2021. She retired from the State of Wyoming, Social Services after 18 years, completed 8 years with the Laramie CountyWeatherization. Mary was a member of St. Joseph's Church, and a volunteer with St. Joseph's Food Pantry, an auxiliary member of the American Legion, a member of the Red Hats. She is survived by her son, Joe Nash Vigil (Sylvia); granddaughter Cynthia (Paul), great-grandsons Izaak (Becky), David, Gabriel; grandson Nash (Shauna) great­ grandson Ignacio (Sierra), great-granddaughter Sierra (Noah), great-great grandsons Jacob, Jordan, great-granddaughter Mariah, great-grandson Christopher. Daughter-in-law Irene, granddaughter Anissa (Cory), great-grandsons Jared, Jordan, granddaughter Natalie (Samuel), great­ granddaughters Marissa, Salina, grandson William (Trisha) of Loveland, granddaughter Renee (Perry) of Reno, great-grandson P.J., great-granddaughters Kaitlin (Garrett), Alexia, granddaughter Maria Catton of Kansas and many nieces, nephews and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her sons Jerry, Eddie; husbands Guillermo Vigil, Ascension Ramirez, Jose Lopez, John Banks; sisters Fabby, Frutosa, Elsie and brother Tom (TJ). Celebration of life at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Ramirez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus