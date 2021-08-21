Essie Ivan Ramsey
Buy Now

 

1949-2021 Essie Ivan Ramsey, 71, of Wheatland died August 14. He was born on September 19, 1949 in Wheatland. A memorial service will be held at the Wheatland VFW Post 3558 on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., with Lyle Ramsey officiating. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Essie Ramsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus