...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF
INTERSTATE 25 IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA ON
SUNDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 301, 310, 311, 312, AND 313...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 301, 310, 311, 312, and 313.
* WIND...West 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
1949-2021 Essie Ivan Ramsey, 71, of Wheatland died August 14. He was born on September 19, 1949 in Wheatland. A memorial service will be held at the Wheatland VFW Post 3558 on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., with Lyle Ramsey officiating. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Essie Ramsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.