...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding and flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and
flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Flash flooding is possible late this afternoon and into
tonight from high-intensity rain storms. Continued rainfall
tomorrow may lead to more extended and slower reacting
flooding of low-lying areas, creeks, streams through Thursday
afternoon and into the evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Rand as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1945-2022 Charles B. Rand, 77, of Cheyenne died December 25. Charles B. (C.B.) Rand died December 25, 2022, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. C.B. was born November 24, 1945, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, A memorial service will be held at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 2602 Deming Blvd., Cheyenne, on May 15, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Rand as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.