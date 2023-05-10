Charles B. Rand

 

1945-2022 Charles B. Rand, 77, of Cheyenne died December 25. Charles B. (C.B.) Rand died December 25, 2022, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. C.B. was born November 24, 1945, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, A memorial service will be held at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 2602 Deming Blvd., Cheyenne, on May 15, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.

