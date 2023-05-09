The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska...
Southeastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming...
Northeastern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 842 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of
La Grange, or 31 miles northwest of Kimball, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northwestern Banner, southeastern Goshen and northeastern Laramie
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 930 PM MDT.
* At 838 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of
Natural Fort, or 11 miles southwest of Cheyenne, moving north at 35
mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Warren AFB, Frontier Park
and Ranchettes.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 24.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 347 and 361.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Laramie
County through 900 PM MDT...
At 832 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Natural Fort, or 13 miles southwest of Cheyenne, moving north at 35
mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, South Greeley, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, North
Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, South Greeley High and Fox Farm-College.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 17.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 348 and 362.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Charles B. Rand 1945-2022 Charles B. (C.B.) Rand died December 25, 2022, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. C.B. was born November 24, 1945, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Ralph R. and Jean Adams Rand. He was the grandson of Charles Borthwick and Edith Rand of Buffalo, Wyoming. He graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1964 and from the University of Wyoming. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve and was on active duty in the Vietnam War on the USS Tolovana in Subic Bay. He was a life member of the VFW. He worked for Frontier Refinery in Cheyenne. C.B. was a member of the Wyoming Historical Society and the Old West Museum. He volunteered at the Warren AFB Museum. His hobby was restoring old cars, notably Chryslers. In 1975 and 1976, he earned Associate of Arts and Sciences and Associate of Applied Science degrees from Laramie County Community College. He also received an AA degree with distinction in Engineering Technology in 2000. He appreciated the Auto Body program at LCCC and earned and AA degree with distinction in 2001 in Automotive Body Repair. C.B. was pre-deceased by his parents. Survivors are his sister Sharon Collier, his nephews Kevin Charles Collier and Colby Claiborne Collier, and his many friends and neighbors. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 2602 Deming Blvd., Cheyenne, on May 15, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Interment of cremains will be at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo, Wyoming, on May 17, 2023.
