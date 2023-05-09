Charles B. Rand

 

Charles B. Rand 1945-2022 Charles B. (C.B.) Rand died December 25, 2022, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. C.B. was born November 24, 1945, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Ralph R. and Jean Adams Rand. He was the grandson of Charles Borthwick and Edith Rand of Buffalo, Wyoming. He graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1964 and from the University of Wyoming. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve and was on active duty in the Vietnam War on the USS Tolovana in Subic Bay. He was a life member of the VFW. He worked for Frontier Refinery in Cheyenne. C.B. was a member of the Wyoming Historical Society and the Old West Museum. He volunteered at the Warren AFB Museum. His hobby was restoring old cars, notably Chryslers. In 1975 and 1976, he earned Associate of Arts and Sciences and Associate of Applied Science degrees from Laramie County Community College. He also received an AA degree with distinction in Engineering Technology in 2000. He appreciated the Auto Body program at LCCC and earned and AA degree with distinction in 2001 in Automotive Body Repair. C.B. was pre-deceased by his parents. Survivors are his sister Sharon Collier, his nephews Kevin Charles Collier and Colby Claiborne Collier, and his many friends and neighbors. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 2602 Deming Blvd., Cheyenne, on May 15, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Interment of cremains will be at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo, Wyoming, on May 17, 2023.

