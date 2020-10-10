Pearl K. Ratliff 1922-2020 Pearl K. Ratliff died October 5, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was born March 8, 1922 in Breckenridge, MN to Charles Kuehn and Martha Wagner Kuehn. Pearl grew up in ND and then migrated to El Centro, CA. She married Lorne "Dick" Richardson in 1951 and they enjoyed 33 years together, until his passing. Pearl retired in 1977 after a 30-year career at the Imperial Valley Press. Around 1994, she met widower John Ratliff who brought her to Wyoming. They married in 1998. Ten short months later he died. In Cheyenne, Pearl became actively involved with St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. Pearl is survived by stepchildren, Nancy Webster of Cody, WY, Chris Ratliff of Salem, OR, Melissa Czarnecki of Murphy, NC, Ed Ratliff of Gillette, WY and Rich Ratliff of Cheyenne. Also surviving Pearl are several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; stepchildren, Terri Scott and John Ratliff; siblings Henry Kuehn, Marion Abrahamson, Charles Kuehn and a young sister, June. Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Wood Lake, NE. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
