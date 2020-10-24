Robert Harry Ray 1952-2020 Robert H. Ray, 67, passed away October 15, 2020. Robert was born December 28, 1952 in Santa Cruz, California. He served in the Army, Navy, and National Guard. Robert was a truck driver for Roadway Express from November 1987 until he retired in 1992. Robert enjoyed working Ham Radio, talking to friends all over the world, his handle was WY7HR. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR Racing; his favorite driver was #4 Kevin Harvick. Robert is survived by his wife Cecelia "Susan" Ray, Son David Ray, Granddaughter Alexis Ray, Brother Steven Ray (Rosie), Sister Sharon Roanhorse (Herman) and sister Betty Mydland (Roger) and various nieces and nephews. Service will be held at Wiederspahn Radomsky November 14, 2020 at 10:00am. A reception will be held after at the Elks Lodge. Condolences may be offered at www.wrcfuneral.com.
Service information
Nov 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, November 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
