Martin Lopez Rayas 1967-2021 Martin Lopez Rayas was called home to the Lord Monday, July 19, 2021. A rosary in his honor will be recited at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Monday, July 26, 2021 at 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:30 am, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father Ray Moss officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GOWYO Soccer in honor of Martin and Son's, LLC. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Martin was born to Aurelio and Maria Lopez Rayas on June 23, 1967 in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico. He came to Torrington in 1985 to work in the beet fields. He worked several odd jobs before he started working for Reiman, Corp. out of Cheyenne, WY, where he worked for 24 years before he joined his most recent job at Ames Construction. In 2016 Martin and his sons established their own company, Martin and Son's, LLC. Martin met the love of his life, Rosa Contreras, in 1986. They had three children, Maria, David and Manny. Martin was enthusiastic and passionate about soccer and enjoyed coaching his children and later his grandchildren. He made it a point to always watch his favorite team, Leon, GTO. He spent his days off with family doing activities in the backyard, cooking with his family and attending church. He always received everyone with a smile and with an open ear. He enjoyed dancing with his wife whenever he had the opportunity. He always made time for his grandchildren and could never tell them no. Each one of his grandkids had a special place in his heart. He loved his son-in-law and daughter-in-law as if they were his own children. He was a man that you could count on, and for that he had many friends and acquaintances that he loved. Martin is proceeded in death by his Parents Aurelio and Maria Lopez Rayas, sister Barbara Lopez Rayas. He is survived by his wife Rosa Lopez, daughter Maria (Ambrosio) Chavez Jr., son David (Yasmin) Lopez, and son Manuel Lopez; grandchildren Esperanza Chavez, Inez Chavez, Ambrosio Chavez III, Carlos Chavez, Iyari Lopez, Itzel Lopez, Iyana Lopez, and Isaias Lopez.