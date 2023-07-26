...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Scotts Bluff,
northwestern Banner, southwestern Sioux, Goshen and northeastern
Laramie Counties through 730 PM MDT...
At 703 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Jay Em to 6 miles
southwest of Hawk Springs to 6 miles west of Gun Barrel. Movement was
east at 50 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Torrington, Lingle, La Grange, Lyman, Fort Laramie, Yoder, Huntley,
Hawk Springs, Hawk Springs Campground, Hawk Springs Recreation Area,
Meriden Rest Area, Veteran, Henry and Hwy 85 At Dry Rawhide Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
To plant a tree in memory of Angie Rayls as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Angie Rayls 1936-2023 Angie Rayls, 87 was born on March 31, 1936, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She died July 20, 2023. Angie is remembered by her husband, Dr. James W. Rayls; five children, Elizabeth, Edward, Kelly (deceased), Bonnie and Rebecca, 11 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren. Preceded by her parents, 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Angie's beauty, captivating smile, and caring nature touched thousands of lives. Her marriage of 63 years to the love of her life, Jim, was a testament to her unwavering love for her family. A woman of many talents, Angie was an accomplished pianist and professional vocalist. She served alongside Jim in church ministry. She graduated from Hughes High School and studied at the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She had a career at GE as an executive secretary and worked for the State of Wyoming. Angie was in the Red Hats and Beta Sigma Phi. Please join us in the Celebration of Life Service for Angie that will be held on July 29, 2023 at 10:00am at Fellowship Baptist Church, 1317 Avenue C, Cheyenne. Reception to follow.
To plant a tree in memory of Angie Rayls as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.