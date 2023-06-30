Kathryn Ann (Ronish) Read 1933-2023 Kathryn Ann Read, 90, a beloved homemaker, passed away on June 25, 2023, in her hometown of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Born on April 11, 1933, in Cheyenne, Kathryn lived a fulfilling life filled with love and kindness. Kathryn married the love of her life James Read on June 28, 1953. At her passing, Kathryn and James were three days shy of their 70th wedding anniversary. Kathryn's hobbies reflected her vibrant spirit and passion for life. She found great joy in quilting and was an active member of a quilting club. She was an accomplished seamstress. Additionally, Kathryn's culinary talents were unmatched as she delighted family and friends meals prepared with love. She found solace in swimming, camping trips and fishing adventures. Her surviving family members are: her loving husband James Read; four children Patricia (Richard), Kevin (Careen), Mike (Melody), Tim (Tammy); and four grandchildren Kylee (Shawn), Casey (Lucas), Mirinda (Mike), Rashell (Ryan) and her nine great-grandchildren. Kathryn is also survived by her sister Connie (Dennis) Sorrels and nieces Kim and Kelly. Joining her loved ones, Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Eleanor Ronish. A graveside service to celebrate Kathryn Ann Read's life will be held on July 5, 2023, at Cheyenne National Cemetery 8611 Hildreth Road, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82009. The service will commence at 10:00 AM.
