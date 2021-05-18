Dorothea “Duffie” Benton Redenbaugh 1948-2021 Dorothea Benton Redenbaugh November 4, 1948 Obituary for Dorothea Benton Redenbaugh Dorothea Benton Redenbaugh, 72, of Wellington, Colorado, peacefully passed away on May 5, 2021. She was born November 4, 1948 in Mansfield, Ohio to Donald and Dorothea Jane Good. Duffie worked in the restaurant industry and was employed at the Golden Steer in Sheridan, Wyoming for many years. She was well known for her Lemon Meringue Pies amongst many other amazing recipes. She was an avid reader, bowler, golfer and a generous soul. Her generosity is still seen today in the Cheyenne Community where she was a tremendous supporter to the Head Start Program and the Boys and Girls Club. Her investment in the youth of Cheyenne will continue to prosper generations to come. Duffie touched so many lives with her wonderful cooking, generosity and never-ending love and will be forever remembered. She is survived by her former husband; Cab Redenbaugh, sons; Allen (Jennifer) Bench, Roudy (Angie) Redenbaugh, Bart (Jennifer) Redenbaugh, daughers; Jane Bench Weed, Brandy Redenbaugh Cahoy, brothers; Donald Good, John Good and Rex Good, sister; Roin Good Garner; 12 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Parker Redenbaugh, her parents, Donald and Dorothea Jane Good. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, May 22 at 2:00 pm at Cheyenne Hills Church, 7505 Lincoln Way, Cheyenne Wyoming 82001