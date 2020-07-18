Adam Reed 1989-2020 Adam Reed, resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on July 8, 2020 at his home at the age of 31 years. Adam was born on April 9, 1989 in Denver, Colorado. He was employed by Nortrak, where he operated "Margaret" the robot. He loved what he did and who he worked with. Adam loved to hunt, fish, golf and spending time with his family and friends. He was a sports fanatic. He felt the freest when he was riding his horses. He will be sadly missed by his mother, Bobbi Reed; his father, Tim (Regina Rentfro) Reed; his daughter Danika, his sisters Tiffany (John) Moore, Jennifer Reed, grandparents, Bob (Merri) Bentsen and Lorinde Francis; nieces; Brittany, Katie, Grace, Audrey and Cambree; nephews; Skyler and James; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul Reed; grandmother Judy Bentsen; grandma Bertha Haines; cousins, Paul Romero and Daniel Reed; uncle Rick Bentsen, Jim Clegg, and Jimmy Bentsen; and Aunt Patty Forbis. A private family viewing is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2020. A Celebration of Life will follow at 407 Mahoney at noon on July 18, 2020.
Most Popular
Articles
- Thunderbirds will no longer be part of the Wings Over Warren Airshow
- Six-year-old Cheyenne boy goes viral after protecting sister from dog attack
- Virtual school, periodic closures and mask requirements are LCSD1's new normal
- School band member tests positive for COVID-19, practices on hold
- Current Wyoming public health orders extended through July 31
- The ultimate guide to Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights
- Active coronavirus cases in Wyoming drop by 10
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- State employees to see furloughs, reductions in force due to budget shortfalls
- Apology to Sen. Anthony Bouchard
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.