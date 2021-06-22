1946-2020 Anthony D. "Skip" Reed, 74, of Cheyenne died October 30. He was born March 26, 1946 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Vigil for the Deceased will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral Liturgy will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral.
