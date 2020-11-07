Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy. Partly cloudy skies giving way to showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Partly cloudy skies giving way to showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.