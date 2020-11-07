Anthony "Skip" D. Reed 1946-2020 Anthony "Skip" D. Reed, 74, of Cheyenne passed away October 30, 2020, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Skip was born March 26, 1946, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Dermont and Mary Catherine Reed. He served in the Air Force for four years, including a tour of duty in Tuy Hoa, Vietnam, 1966-1967. He married Patricia Mason, June 22, 1968, at FE Warren Air Force Base. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad. He was a parishioner of St. Mary's Cathedral, where he ushered for over 25 years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus 3rd degree, American Legion Post #6, Moose Lodge, Eagles, and the Union Pacific Employee Club No. 1. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Deborah (Don) Runyon and Cathleen Reed of Cheyenne; sister, Jude (Tom) Dunn of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Sarah (Daniel) DePoorter and Logan Runyon. Additionally, sister-in-law Gayle Weyers; nieces, Janet Karash and Kristen James; nephew, Brad James, and cousins in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Nebraska. Due to the pandemic, services will be held a later date. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
