...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming,
including the cities of Cheyenne, Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland,
Torrington, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Reed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Douglas Earl Reed 1954-2022 Douglas Earl Reed, 68, passed away on December 1, 2022, at his home in Cheyenne, WY. He was born on Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas, to parents Frances Jo (Jody) and Marvin Earl Reed, on May 21, 1954. In 1973 Doug enlisted in the Air Force. While stationed at Langley AFB, he met and married Irene Spreemann of Hampton Virginia on March 4, 1978. During his 26 years of service, Doug was awarded 7 Meritorious Service Medals, achieved the rank of Chief Master Sgt, and attained a Bachelor of Science. He retired from the Air Force at F.E. Warren AFB, Cheyenne, Wyoming January 1, 2000, completed a MBA Cum Laude and went on to become a Contract Specialist working 13 years in Civil Service on the Base. Throughout his life, Doug was generous and enjoyed volunteering to help others. He was faithful and worshiped over the years in base chapels all over the world. He was a loving husband, father, and grandpa known for gifting his wife fresh flowers weekly, lighting fireworks year-round and having the newest flavors of candy canes every season. His dogs, horses and cats knew they could count on him for daily treats. All guests to his home were warmly welcomed. Doug was preceded in passing by his father Marvin. He is survived by his wife Irene, daughter Ginger King and grandchildren Wyatt, Meadow and Bella King of Cheyenne, daughter Crystal Reed (Krystle Henley) and grandson Niko Reed Henley, of Denver, Colorado, mother Jody Reed and sisters Sandy Mattingly and Jenny Timperley and brother Dave Reed of Anchorage, Alaska, and numerous other family members spread throughout Arizona, Minnesota, Nebraska, Virginia, and Washington. Doug's cremains will reside with his wife until they both reunite at their final resting place in the Cheyenne National Cemetery.
