Jay Burns Reed 1946-Jay Reed, 75, passed away on July 27th, 2022 in Arvada, CO. Jay was born to J.O. and Lou Reed September 12, 1946, in Laramie, Wyoming. He grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Jay received his BA in Education in 1970 from the University of Wyoming. He received a Master's Degree in Environmental Education in 1975 from the University of Utah. Jay taught sixth grade 1979-1981 in Colorado Springs, loving his work with kids. He moved on to working for the National Audubon Society, traveling the United States teaching teachers how to educate kids about the outdoors. He then settled down in Michigan as a regional Vice President of National Audubon for several years. He was married to Pat Weise 1978-1989. He worked for MCI telecommunications for five years as a government relations specialist in the western USA. He made the move back to his true passion, outdoor education, working for the Colorado Division of Wildlife for several years. He married Carol Kurtz Todd in 1992. Jay and Carol purchased a Wild Bird Center franchise in the Applewood Shopping Center in Wheat Ridge, Colorado in 1997. Jay’s skills and knowledge of wildlife and the outdoors fit the franchise perfectly. He ran the store until retirement a decade later. Jay mentored many young people with interests in natural history, guiding them into established careers. He is fondly remembered by all who experienced his exuberance and passion for "all things nature". He was preceded in death by his parents Lou and J.O. Reed, his brothers Don Reed and Dale Reed. He is survived by his wife Carol Todd Reed of Arvada, Colorado, his sister Janet Reed Dodson of Cheyenne, his daughter Victoria Santa Maria of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, stepson Jason Todd of Houston, and stepdaughter Jennifer Todd Atlas of Superior, Colorado, who caringly managed his affairs and health in his last years, and seven step grandchildren. Memorials in Jay’s name may be made to a local chapter of National Audubon Society. To leave a message of condolence, you may visit obituaries.neptunesociety.com and search for Jay Reed. 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Jay Reed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.