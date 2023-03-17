Robert (Bob) Reese 1936-Robert (Bob) Reese was born in Lusk, Wyoming on December 4, 1936, to Raymond and Dorothy (Crosley) Reese. In 1955, he graduated from high school in Douglas, WY and in 1962 he earned his B.M. ed from the University of Wyoming. Bob was the band director at East High from 1973-1978. Those left to celebrate his life include his wife, Sally of Apache Junction; daughter, Debra Reese of Las Vegas; his brother, Dean Reese of Cheyenne, and sister, Doris Spear (Tony) of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Eric Moeller (Alyssa) of Kearney, Jana Manganaro (James) of Winter Garden, Florida, and Tyler Moeller (Kelly Wang) of Las Vegas; great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Easton, Cambry, and Maverick; step-daughter, Debra Herod (Walt) of Mesa, Arizona, and step-son, Tom Gardner (Joanna) of Phoenix, Arizona; step-grandsons, Matthew, Scott, and Lucas, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and former students. Preceding him in death were his parents, Raymond and Dorothy Reese, and his brothers: Warren Reese and Francis Reese. Memorials may be directed to Rosieshouse.com, Music Academy for Children. Condolences may be sent to the family at Debra Reese, PO Box 370391, Las Vegas, NV 89137. A full obituary may be found on Facebook or write Debra for a copy. 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Reese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.