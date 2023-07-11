Karen Lea Reeves 1940-Karen Lea Reeves of Livermore, CO, passed away on June 22, 2023, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY. She was born on July 30, 1940, in Wells, NV to Woodrow and Billie Dellinger. Karen married Mick Reeves on September 14, 1984, and absorbed his four children into her life seamlessly. Karen is survived by her husband Mick of Livermore, Sister Patti (Gary) Halstead of Parker, CO, Brother Jack Bray of St. Louis, MO, and children Dave (Rebecca) Tavis of Elbert, CO. Dawn (Rod) Rivera of Arvada, CO. Lam (Liz) Reeves of Thornton CO, Christina (George) Kuehster of Ault, CO. Mike (Nhi) Reeves of Boulder,CO. John Reeves of Centennial, CO; grandchildren Stacy Greenwood, Stephanie Schulze, Skylar Tavis, Ashley Kuehster, Devin Rivera, Daisy Reeves, and Cody Kuehster along with three great-grandchildren, Paisley Greenwood, Kinsley Oshinski, and Riley Oshinski. Karen loved Children absolutely and completely. Karen was proceeded in death by son Jeffrey Tavis and sister Sharon Spivey. Karen graduated from Lakewood High school, and had many jobs growing up including a soda jerk at a drug store, cleaning motel rooms, as a clerk typist at an insurance company before settling into the schools as an aide, teachers assistant and cataloging clerk for Denver Public Schools. She enjoyed fast cars and long rides in the country, but mostly children. Not a musician herself, she did enjoy an eclectic group of styles and artists and movies of musicals. Karen's cremations will be scattered near the pond on the family property in Livermore, CO, on August 5, 2023, at 2:00pm following a brief service provided by her cousin John (Tommy) Delinger of Powell, WY. Family and friends are invited to stick around and share memories and stories after the service. 2023
