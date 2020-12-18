Stanley G. Regensberg 1934-2020 Stanley G. Regensberg, 86, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 13, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas. He was born December 12, 1934 in Guadalupita, NM to Jacob and Josephine Regensberg. He married Rosalie Martinez on January 10, 1954 in Mora, New Mexico. He was a plumber at FE Warren Air Force Base. He was a graduate from Mora High School and was a manager for the Mora Rangers. He enjoyed his favorite sports teams, the Denver Broncos and Wyoming Cowboys. Stanley loved to ride his motorcycle and loved to travel. He also loved to fish and hunt. His most precious gems in life were all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Regensberg of Cheyenne; children, Randy Regensberg of Holman, NM, Gail (Richard) Lozano of Amarillo, Jeff Regensberg of Fort Collins, Naomi Garcia of Cheyenne and Natalie (Luis) Palacios of Amarillo; brothers, Johnny, Clyde, Jake, Frankie and Jodan; 17grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Keith; and brothers, Sidney, Alvin and LeRoy. A vigil for the deceased will be 5:00 p.m. Sunday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral liturgy will be 10:00 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Cathedral with interment in Olivet Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercare.com.
