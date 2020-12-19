1934-2020 Stanley G. Regensberg, 86, of Cheyenne died December 13. He was born December 12, 1934 in Guadalupita, New Mexico. A vigil for the deceased will be 5:00 p.m. Sunday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral liturgy will be 10:00 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Cathedral with interment in Olivet Cemetery.
