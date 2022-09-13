Marva Kay Reichardt

 

1938-2022 Marva Kay Reichardt, 84, of Cheyenne died September 7. She was born April 18, 1938, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place.Services will be at 10:00 am, Monday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To leave condolences for the family and to view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marva Reichardt as a living tribute

