Barbara J. Reinholz

 

1925-2021 Barbara J. Reinholz, 96, of Cheyenne died December 26. She was born November 26, 1925 in Minatare, NE to Richard and Iva Kent. Burial has taken place. To view full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

