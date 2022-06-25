Delores (Zimmerman) Remster 1935-2022 Early Thursday morning June 23, 2022, a smiling lovely, Christian lady was escorted to her Heavenly home by her Lord Jesus Christ. She was Delores Remster, a beloved wife, mother, and friend. Delores aged 87 was born March 8, 1935 in Torrington, Wyoming to Charles Henry and Leota Marie (Klepper) Zimmerman. The family moved many times, residing in Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, California, and Washington. She and her mother, and brother, Rollans, moved to Chugwater in May 1951 where she finished high school, and met the love of her life, Harold "Pete" Remster. After a three-year courtship they were married at the Chugwater Baptist church, where both had previously been baptized, on April 4, 1954, a marriage that lasted over 68 years and produced three children: Karen Kay, Kathleen Marie (deceased 2016), and Michael Wayne (who passed away at birth). Delores is survived by her husband "Pete", daughter Karen, of Prescott, Arizona, grandson Andrew Brauer of Atascadero, California, and great-granddaughter Aschollie Brauer, of Nampa, Idaho, and many beloved cousins and relatives. Passing before her was a son, Michael in 1960, and daughter Kathleen in 2016, and parents Charles and Leota. Delores had many occupations, culminating in employment and retirement from the State of Wyoming Bureau of Vital Statistics. She and her husband were members of the Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church, she was a past member of the Eastern Star of Chugwater. Delores had been a resident of Cottonwood Memory Facility in Cheyenne, fighting the ravages of Alzheimer's Disease. Prior to that she had been treated at home for several years by her husband. Delores had enjoyed teaching Child Evangelism summer programs, and Sunday Schools with a close friend, Phyllis Pulse, and attending her church and Bible Studies. She especially enjoyed memorizing Bible verses. Delores was very musically adept playing multiple instruments including piano, organ, and accordion. Visitation will be Monday 10-4 at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Services will be Tuesday 10:00 am at Evangelical Free Church. Burial will follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association or Cheyenne Animal Shelter.