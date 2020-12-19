Barbara L Reynolds

 

1955-2020 Barbara L Reynolds, 65, of Cheyenne died December 16. She was born on June 26, 1955 in Albany, NY to Robert A. and Arlene G. (Spinks) Sanney. For additional information please go to www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus