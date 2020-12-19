1955-2020 Barbara L Reynolds, 65, of Cheyenne died December 16. She was born on June 26, 1955 in Albany, NY to Robert A. and Arlene G. (Spinks) Sanney. For additional information please go to www.wrcfuneral.com.
