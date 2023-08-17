Cathyleen Rice

 

1994-2023 Cathyleen Rice, 29, of Cheyenne died August 13. A Celebration of her Life will be Friday, 3-5, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

