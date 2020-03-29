Richard Anderson, 73, of Cheyenne died March 18 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
He was born April 16, 1946, in Ecinitas, Calif.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Edde (Mayfield); daughter, Shari; granddaughter, Melissa (Travis) Helms, all of Cheyenne; sisters, Mary and Susan; and brothers, Robert and Michael.
He was proceeded in death by his son, Richie; granddaughter, Heather; and grandson, Richie III.
Richard will be missed by many.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
