Richard Johnson

Richard Paul “Dick” Johnson, 71, passed away Feb. 22 in Bismarck, N.D., with his family by his side.
He was born Feb. 14, 1949, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
Dick was an engineer with the Union Pacific Railroad. He loved golf, playing cards and was an avid Chicago sports fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his parents, Paul and Pat Johnson of Cheyenne; children, Chad P. (Tara) Johnson of Santa Rosa, Calif., and their son, Desmond; Sarah (Erik) Prestangen of Bismarck and their daughters, Hope and Vail; siblings, Jane Johnson (Eric) Kesler of Fort Collins, Colo., David (Lorraine) Johnson of LaCanto, Fla., and Joel (Kate) Johnson of Cheyenne; and numerous nieces, nephews and many loving cousins.
Cremation will take place in Bismarck along with a private family burial at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery.
