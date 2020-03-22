Richard Vandegrift, 86, of Cheyenne passed away March 16 in Cheyenne.
He was born June 5, 1933, in Idalia, Colo., graduated from high school in Rifle, Colo., and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952. He served during the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, was stationed in New Mexico and Missouri, and came to Warren Air Force Base in 1967. He retired as a SM/SGT in 1973.
After attending Laramie County Community College, he worked for various auto dealerships in Cheyenne doing auto bodywork and painting. He loved the mountains, and enjoyed hunting and fishing until a stroke in 2000 curtailed his activities. He then kept busy working in his yard.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Lambert Vandegrift, whom he married in 1956 in Clovis, N.M. Also surviving is his son, Craig of Cheyenne; granddaughter, Brooke; grandson, Thomas of Fort Collins, Colo.; brother, Don (Joy) Vandegrift of Denver; and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved to spend time with.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Patch of Denver.
Per his request, there will be no services.
