Mary E. Richey 1954-2021 On Tuesday, April 21, Mary Richey passed away at the age of 66. Mary, born in Rapid City, South Dakota, spent her life boldly facing challenges and encouraging others to be their best. She was a proud mother, wife, community member, and veteran. Mary grew up in North Dakota with a large family that loved to laugh. She served in the United States Air Force for ten years as an analyst technician. Told that women could not excel at math, Mary earned her business and accounting degrees. She opened MER Tax, Accounting, and Consulting and helped small business owners for over 30 years. Mary loved and was deeply proud of her three children as well as her best friend and husband of 37 years, Rex. Mary is survived by her husband, Rex; her sons, Ryan and Ben; her daughter, Katrina; two grandchildren; and her brothers, Chris, Mike, and Spencer.
+1
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Richey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.