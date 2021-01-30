Donald Lee Richmond 1939-2021 Donald Lee Richmond, 81, of Wheatland, died on January 27, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born on March 3, 1939 in Cheyenne. Don worked for 25 years at The City of Wheatland. In the past he had worked as a ranch hand, a window installer, a maintenance man, a construction worker, and an auto body worker. He was a member of the NRA. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, rock hunting, socializing at the coffee shop, telling his stories to anyone who would listen & spending time with friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife Janice Richmond (Lambert); daughters, Letha Gaudern (Zeb Gaudern) of Dickinson, ND, Dawn Lee Graham of Hudson, WY, Deanna Kerns (Eddie Kerns) of Gillette, WY, Holly Richmond of Wheatland, WY and Kandi Carpenter (Scotty Carpenter) of Gillette, WY; his brother; Charles; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Audie Richmond; his siblings, Lloyd Jr., Harold, Betty & Billy, Kenneth, Floreta; and his granddaughter, Nicole. Visitation will be Thursday, 9-5, and Friday, 9-1, at Wiederspahn- Radomsky Chapel. Services will be Friday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view a live webcast of the service please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
