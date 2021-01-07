Shirley Ann Richmond

 

Shirley Ann Richmond 1938-2021 Shirley Ann Richmond, 82, of Cheyenne, passed away peacefully at home on January 4, 2021. She was born in Cheyenne on April 22, 1938 to John and Viola Ruegge, graduating from Cheyenne High School. She married Kenneth Richmond in January of 1956 in Laramie. Shirley was interested in genealogy, ceramics, and was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Survivors include 3 sons; Chris, David, and Chaz, 2 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, brother; Robert (Barbara) Ruegge, sister; Sidnie (Roger) Yearick, brother's in-law; Charles Richmond, Donald (Jan) Richmond, and Earl Stuart, all of Cheyenne. She is preceded in death by her husband Ken, son, John Richmond, daughter Cindy, and other family members. Visitation will be held Friday and Saturday from 9-5 and 9-4 respectively. Services will be at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel on Monday Jan. 11th at 2pm. Burial will follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Richmond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus