Gary W. Riedl 1933-2020 Gary Riedl, 87, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on September 15, 2020. Gary was born April 1, 1933 in Laramie, Wyoming to William and Orlena Riedl. He graduated from University Prep H.S. and earned a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Engineering Geology from the University of Wyoming. Gary was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force, and an engineering geologist for the Wyoming Highway Department for 33 years, serving as the head of geology for five years. Gary married Betty Good on August 28, 1955. He is survived by his wife Betty and their three children, Carrie (David) Chapman, Ken (Debbie) Riedl, and Nancy (Paul) Searcey. Gary is also survived by eight grandchildren, Matt (Alicia) and Ryan (Brittany) Chapman; Chris (Jessica), Bryan (Marge), Anthony, David, Kathy Riedl; and Nathan Searcey; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandson, Adam Searcey, his parents and brother, Richard.
Most Popular
Articles
- Multiple people shot early Tuesday morning in Cheyenne
- About 100 McCormick students told to stay home after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- More than 100 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Wednesday
- Cheyenne Celtic Festival is still on, socially distant style
- LCSD1 superintendent “not aware” of any COVID-19 cases among students
- No major shifts in Wyoming coronavirus case counts Tuesday
- McCormick student tests positive for COVID-19
- Survey: COVID-19's economic impact hit Wyoming women, single moms especially hard
- Police blotter 9-12-20
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.