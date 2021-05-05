Beatrice "Betty" Jean (Knight) Rife 1930-2021 Beatrice "Betty" Jean Rife, age 90, passed peacefully on May 1, 2021 at Meadow Wind in Casper, Wyoming. She was born May 29, 1930 in Gering, Nebraska to George and Alma (Driscoll) Knight. Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, May 6 at the Valley View Cemetery in Torrington, WY. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church in Torrington in Betty's honor. Colyer Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Friends may send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com .