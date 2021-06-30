Theo Ann (Strannigan) Riley 1943-2021 Theo Ann (Strannigan) Riley died peacefully while surrounded by her husband and two boys Thursday, June 24 in Cody, Wyoming. Born December 29, 1943, she lived in Colorado and Iowa until graduating from the University of Wyoming, where her father coached basketball. In 1966, she married J. Russell Lyman, and completed a Master's Degree in counseling in 1972. She worked as a Title I Counselor in Cody, divorcing in 1977 before moving to Logan, Utah where she began a doctorate in psychology. She married Michael Byron Riley in 1980, finished her Ph.D. in 1984, and worked as a clinical psychologist in Montana until taking a job with West Park Hospital in Cody in 1988. She trained to become a mental health partner in the Critical Incident Stress model, a volunteer activity that gave her great satisfaction. She was president of the Wyoming Psychological Association, Heart Mountain Volunteer Medical Clinic, and the Wyoming Board of Psychology. She worked for two years on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands for Raytheon Corporation, and had a private practice from 2005 until 2019, when a cancer diagnosis at age seventy-six prompted her to retire. She is survived by her husband Mike Riley, sons Bart (Janice) Lyman of Lyman, WY and Matt (Kristin) Lyman of Brentwood, CA, sisters Susan (Ev) Diehl of Pinedale, WY and Marty Coe, of Cody, WY, and brother Matt (Jan) Strannigan of Cheyenne. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service on Saturday, August 14th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1719 Wyoming Ave. in Cody, WY. Arrangements are with Ballard Funeral Home in Cody. Memorial donations should be made, per her request, to the National Parks Foundation at http://give.nationalparks.org/goto/Theo_Riley