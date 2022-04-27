...Elevated to Near-Critical Fire Weather Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Cheyenne.
* WHAT...Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions with
low humidity in the teens to low 20s, elevated sustained winds
of 10 to 25 mph with occasional gusts at 20 to 25 mph possible.
Fuels remain dry in many areas, especially grasses.
* WHERE...High Plains of Southeast Wyoming, southern Nebraska
Panhandle, Laramie Valley, and Carbon County.
* WHEN...12pm through 8pm tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fires starts and spreadibility could be
increased under these weather conditions. Outdoor burning is
discouraged, especially during the afternoon.
To plant a tree in memory of Ramon Rios as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Ramon Higine- Rios 1951-2022 Ramon Higine-Rios, 71, of Cheyenne passed away April 25, 2022 at University of Colorado Medical Center in Aurora with his family by his side. He was born April 25, 1951 in San Miguel de Temeche, Mexico to Julian and Angelina (Rios) Higine. He married Frances Anaya and was employed by the Union Pacific Railroad. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Frances Anaya Higine of Cheyenne; children, Alejandro (Karen) Herrera of Midland, TX, Antonio (Michelle) Anaya of Cheyenne, Maudie Anaya of Cheyenne, Janice Anaya of Maricopa, AZ and Arianna Anaya of Cheyenne; siblings, Lola, Antonia, Rafa, Pepe, Nena and Armando; special family, Alonso Hijine, Angelo Hijine, Joleeciana Anaya and Antonio C. Anaya; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Juan, Arnoldo and Raul. Those who wish, may contribute to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Visitation will be Monday, May 2, 4:00-8:00 p.m. in Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A Vigil for the Deceased will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, followed immediately by a Funeral Liturgy in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
