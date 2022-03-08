...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations generally ranging from 3 to 7 inches with a
localized band of 8 to 12 inches.
* WHERE...Platte, Goshen, and Laramie Counties including the
cities of Wheatland, Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs.
The heaviest snow is expected near the central Laramie Range
including Wheatland and Chugwater, southeastward along the
Goshen and Laramie County line.
* WHEN...5 PM MST this afternoon until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Rivera as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1932-2022 Gerald G Rivera, 89, of Cheyenne died March 5. He was born in Rowe, NM to Eloisa and Anastacio Rivera on May 1, 1932. A Funeral Liturgy will be Friday, March 11, at 2:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Rivera as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.