1932-2022 Gerald G Rivera, 89, of Cheyenne died March 5. He was born in Rowe, NM to Eloisa and Anastacio Rivera on May 1, 1932. A Funeral Liturgy will be Friday, March 11, at 2:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

