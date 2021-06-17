Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM MDT... At 708 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near South Greeley, or near Cheyenne, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be likely with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Laramie County, including the following locations...Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. &&