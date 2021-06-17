Kenneth Roy (Roach) Roark

 

1953-2021 Kenneth Roy (Roach) Roark, 68, of Cheyenne died June 15. He was born January 9, 1953 in Cheyenne to Kenneth and Betty Roark. Services are scheduled for 2:00 pm Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the entire obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

