Robert Brinton

Robert Lee Brinton, 84, died May 5.
Bob was born June 15, 1935, in Omaha, Neb., to Wilbur and Mary Brinton, and moved to Cheyenne as a young boy.
Bob met his wife, Jolene Stanley, when they were teenagers and they were married for 63 years. He joined the Army National Guard and retired in 1988 as a sergeant first class in the 115th Field Artillery Brigade.
He loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family at their cabin in Centennial, and hunting at “Duck Camp” in the fall with his dogs and hunting buddies. He also volunteered for the CFD Parade Committee as a mounted marshal.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jolene; daughter, Janice (Amos) Midgley; brother, Don (Louise) Brinton; grandchildren, Heather (Craig) Cowley and Brady (fiancée, Tiffany) Brinton; great-grandchildren, Jaidyn, Hagen, Alison and Catlin; daughter-in-law, Jill Brinton-Pope; nephew and hunting buddy, Cody (Cindy) Brinton; and numerous nieces.
He was preceded in death by sons, Jeff and Jamie Brinton; and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Robert’s name to American Diabetes Association.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
