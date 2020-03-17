Robert Chapman

Robert D. Chapman, 81, passed away March 12 in Cheyenne.
He was born Aug. 3, 1938, in Northwood, N.D., to Dallas and Genevieve Chapman.
Robert is survived by his wife, Beverly Chapman; stepson, Brad Hazen; daughter-in-law, Dove Morissette; brothers, Darrel (Sharlene) Chapman and Eugene (Ann) Chapman; sisters, Susan Campbell and Eileen (Tom) Cooper; sisters-in-law, Joan Chapman and Jeannie (Chuck) Kastle; brothers-in-law, Harold (Diane) Hazen, George (Judy) Hazen and Bill Kelly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger Chapman; baby boy Chapman; brothers-in-law, John Campbell and Gary Hazen; sisters-in-law, Marion Kelly and Debbie Hatcher; niece, Tiffany Hatcher; and nephew, Tony Tomlinson.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment will be at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens with reception immediately following at The Gathering Place.
