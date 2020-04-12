Robert Kalasinsky

Robert “Bob” Kalasinsky, 78, died April 7 under clear blue Colorado skies.
He was born Oct. 2, 1941, in Lander to Walter and Lucille Kalasinsky, and lived his early life in Wyoming, graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1960.
Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1960-64 and attended the University of Wyoming. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and worked for US West for more than 25 years.
In 1968, Bob married the love of his life, Kathleen Phillips Kalasinsky. They lived in Wyoming and Colorado for many years, often wintering in Arizona.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kathleen; son, Scott (Jayne) Kalasinsky of Houston; daughter, Kristi (Eric) Lamar of Denver; grandchildren, Kate and Megan Lamar, and Gracie, Jack, Josie and Maddie Kalasinsky; and five nieces and nephews.
Bob loved the outdoors and shared many adventures including, hunting, fishing and golfing with his family and lifelong friends. He loved a project with any kind of technology, tinkering with antique cars and was a member of Oak Spokes car club. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and endlessly positive outlook on life.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for this summer.
This is a paid obituary.