Robert Lewis

Robert D. “Bob” Lewis, 76, of Cheyenne passed away March 30 at VA Medical Center in Cheyenne.
Bob was born May 7, 1943, in Kimball, Neb., a son of the late Leland F. and Mearl I. (Couch) Lewis.
Bob was a recognized musician along the Front Range from Cheyenne to Colorado Springs, Colo. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in music at the University of Wyoming.
He had been the bandmaster of the 67th Army Band with additional prior military service as a musician in the U.S. Navy. He toured extensively with Fred Waring and the Pennsylvanians and had backed numerous celebrity artists through the years.
Bob temporarily leaves behind his daughters, Sheri (Mike) Willard, Gretchen (Nick) Blair and Shauna (Rubben) Hehr; grandchildren, Jordan, Michael, Gary and Shayden; and his sister, Becky Lewis – all to be reunited with the Lord.
Private family services will be held. To attend the service remotely at 2:30 p.m. Friday, visit www.schradercares.com.
In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to Wounded Warrior Project or the Gideon Bible Society.
Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.