Robert Merna

Robert Eugene Merna, 89, proud U.S. Marine Corps Korean Conflict veteran, passed away April 7 in Sun Lakes, Ariz., surrounded by his family.
Bob was born July 12, 1930, in Cheyenne, the son of Catherine (Bluel) and Arthur Merna. After graduation from St. Mary’s High School in 1948, he joined the USMC and served three years in the Korean Conflict.
On July 2, 1996, Bob married Patricia (Ryan) Nicholas, who survives. Bob was well known as a bar manager/owner and friend, and loved a competitive game of golf.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; son and daughter-in-law, David and Marcia; granddaughters, Elisha and Loretta; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Donald.
The family thanks Hospice of the Valley for their compassion when Bob needed it most.
According to Bob’s wishes, his remains were donated to medical research, with final interment at St. Mary’s Cathedral Columbarium in Cheyenne.
