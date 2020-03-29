Robert Van Alyne

Robert Arthur “Bob” Van Alyne died March 1 at his home in Gardnerville, Nev.
Born Aug. 18, 1931, in Cheyenne to Walter Henry Van Alyne and Charlotte Adelle Wright Van Alyne. He was the youngest of four children.
Bob was educated in Cheyenne schools, except for a brief period during World War II, when his family lived in Fort Collins, Colo. He graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1949, where he was active in ROTC and played on the varsity basketball team.
He married Barbara “Dolfe” Brown on Nov. 24, 1951, at the First Presbyterian Church, where he later became an elder and a deacon. They had four children.
Bob joined the Wyoming Army National Guard on April 6, 1950. He served as a traditional guardsman before becoming a full-time technician. He was appointed the Wyoming Army Guard’s first command sergeant major Aug. 1, 1969, among the first selected and federally recognized nationwide. He attended the Sergeant Major’s Academy and served at the Pentagon on the Department of the Army and Department of Defense staff. Bob was a founding member of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States, an organization dedicated to promoting the status, welfare and professionalism of enlisted members of the National Guard. He received many awards and medals during a career that spanned over 41 years. Bob retired in August 1991.
As a boy, Bob was a Boy Scout. As an adult, he served Scouting as a leader at the troop, district and council level. He was scoutmaster of Troop 116 for many years, and led Scouts to a National Jamboree in 1969 and a World Jamboree in Japan in 1971. A 50-year veteran in Boy Scouts, Bob received the Cheyenne District Buckaroo Award and the Longs Peak Council Silver Beaver Award, along with many other adult leader recognitions.
He is survived by his children, Barbara Nash (Walter), Roger (Susan) and Rodney (Catherine); seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolfe; son, Robert Jr.; his parents; two brothers; and a sister.
Bob impacted many peoples’ lives personally and professionally. He personified the expression that “No man ever stands so tall as when he kneels to help another.” To honor their wishes, his family is planning a military service and burial for their parents in Arlington National Cemetery.
