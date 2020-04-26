Robert Welsh

Robert L. Welsh, 82, of Cheyenne passed away April 23 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
He was born June 18, 1937, in Rock Springs to William and Lillian Welsh. He married Genevieve Morfeld on Nov. 21, 1959, in Rock Springs.
He was retired from Climax and also the Union Pacific Railroad. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy, enlisting immediately from high school. He loved to fish and watch ballgames, especially the Broncos and Rockies.
He is survived by his wife, Genevieve Welsh; children, Roberta (Jeff) Paser of Littleton, Colo., William (Lauren) Welsh of Thornton, Colo., Laurie Cameron of Cheyenne and Theador Welsh of Cheyenne; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Daniel of Rock Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Ted Welsh.
Services will take place at a later date and will be announced.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.