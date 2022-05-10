Steven L. Roberts 1947-2022 Steven L. Roberts, 75, a native of Wyoming, retired employee of the United States Postal Service, and long-time resident of Cheyenne, died May 5, 2022, of complications from diabetes in Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Born Feb. 22, 1947, in Lusk, Wyoming, he was the eldest son of the late Leslie J. and LaVerne E. (Johns) Roberts. He attended public schools in Lusk and Torrington, Wyoming; New Plymouth, Idaho; Thermopolis and Worland, Wyoming. He graduated from Cody High School in 1965, later attending Northwest College in Powell, Wyo., and the University of Wyoming. He served two years in the U. S. Army, was stationed in Germany, and was discharged with the rank of sergeant in 1971. He returned to the University of Wyoming, and following his graduation, he taught and coached at Goshen Hole High School in Veteran, Wyo., moving to Moorcroft High School in Moorcroft, Wyo., the following year. After working for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Wyoming in Cheyenne, he earned a master's degree in Education from the University of Arizona in Tucson. He was employed as a human relations specialist by the U. S Postal Service in Tucson and in Denver at the Colorado/Wyoming District Office. After a long career, he retired and returned to Wyoming in 2009, locating in Cheyenne. A member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne, he was a member of many professional and civic organizations, including the UW and UA Alumni associations, the Cowboy Joe Club, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the VFW, the American Legion, the Wyoming Mayflower Society, and the Wyoming State Historical Society. He was a co-author, with his two brothers, of the Wyoming Almanac, now in its 7th edition. His assistance was crucial in the earliest production of the Medicine Bow Post newspaper in Medicine Bow, Wyo. He enjoyed travel, including to Scotland, Sweden, and other countries. He was predeceased by his parents, and is survived by two brothers, Phil, of Laramie, and David L., of Macon, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Peggy, of Laramie; and many relatives and friends. Memorial donations can be made to the Niobrara County Public Library in Lusk or to a charity of choice. At his request, no formal services will be held, but an informal memorial service will be held later in the summer. Burial will be in the Lusk Cemetery. Pier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
